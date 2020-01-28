Dispute over Moss Point mayor’s salary continues

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A public disagreement and dispute continues between Moss Point’s Mayor and a board of aldermen member.
Mayor Mario King’s salary has been a point of contention. First, the Board of Aldermen reduced King’s salary by 15 percent. Last week, King sent out a press release saying he and the board reached an agreement to reinstate the salary. The board reacted, approving a motion introduced by Sherwood Bradford to keep the mayor’s pay cut in place.
Over the weekend, King expressed his frustration on WLOX News this Week. “The arbitrary and capricious nature of things like this is very personal,” said King.
Bradford responded by saying King stepped out of bounds when he sent the press release concerning his pay. Administration policy prohibits media releases concerning official city business without board approval, said the alderman.
“This is not personal for me," said Bradford. “This is about being responsible to all citizens from my perspective.”
Bradford believes his stance is about checks and balances, saying part of that process would be a forensic audit.
“We need a forensic audit going back over five or six years and count every dime and get on the same footing so we know what we have so we can do things for the community,” said Bradford.
Although Bradford and King’s feud has spilled over into the courtroom, Bradford said he wants to put the differences aside and spend more time on combating the issues facing Moss Point, like rising crime and problems with roads and drainage.
“If we sit down at the table like grown folks and come to a collective conclusion of what Moss Point needs and work together, we’ll do a lot better,” Bradford said. “But when you have a one man band doing his own thing and everybody else is in the dark, it’s not going to work.”
The debate over city government roles could continue at the next Board of Aldermen meeting on February 4.
