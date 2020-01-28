Chilly morning with fog possible. Showers tomorrow.

Be advised: dense fog will be possible this morning. Visibility may drop to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog across portions of South Mississippi until 9 AM. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Expect partly sunny skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s. Then, tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy Tuesday night leading to increasing chances of showers overnight, especially after midnight. Lows are expected to be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers will be likely on Wednesday with perhaps a thunderstorm. Then drier weather is expected for Thursday.