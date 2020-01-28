Biloxi man takes trip to Super Bowl LIV after winning national contest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - John Kemp danced his way to a trip to Super Bowl 54 last January when he entered Hormel Chili’s national contest and won a trip to this Sunday’s game in Miami.
Fast forward to now, the week of the big game, and Kemp has all the accouterments ready for the journey to South Florida.
“Me winning this contest, a nationwide contest,” Kemp said, “they choose a guy from Biloxi, Mississippi, to represent their company at the biggest spectacle on the planet, and I get a chance to do that with my children. It doesn’t get any more special than that.”
He said it’s special because he gets to watch the 49ers and Chiefs in a battle for NFL supremacy, but it will also be the first time his three sons will be together in the same area code. One lives on the coast, one’s in Alabama and the youngest resides in Germany.
“I literally said a prayer in 2018 for my three boys to be together one day,” Kemp added. “I had no idea it would come in the form of a Super Bowl. This is going to be the first time that ever happened.”
He found this experience to be ‘unglaublich’ which is the German word for unbelievable.
Kemp also said that Hormel plans to catch the moment on video when he gets together with his three sons this weekend.
