Zeta Phi Beta members celebrate 100 years of service

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the country’s largest African-American women’s service organizations marked its 100th year of service.
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. are celebrating 100 years of commitment to
“I’ve got to say, 100 looks very well on us,” said member Lywanda White.
“We represent sisterly love, scholarship, service and finer womanhood,” said another member of the sorority.
Zeta Phi Beta was founded in 1920 at Howard University in Washington D.C. The nation’s capital hosted the official centennial event on January 16. On the Coast, members gathered over the weekend to share in that excitement.
“The principles of our founders, we’re standing on those principles today 100 years later. The legacy lives on,” said a sorority member.
Zetas from all over the Coast filled the pews of First Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon. They were joined by other members of National Pan-Hellenic Council, the coalition of historically black fraternities and sororities. Representatives from the nine NPHC organization joined the event and lit a candle as a symbol of unity.
“To have this many people come out and celebrate with us, it’s just humbling,” said White.
Members love Zeta Phi Beta because of its motto of being community conscious and action-oriented.
“I’m with some like-minded women that we’re coming together, we’re trying to make a difference," said White.
The women in royal blue and white are looking forward to continuing their century of leadership in years to come.
Thousands of Zeta Phi Beta members will continue their centennial celebration during their national conference this June in Washington D.C.
