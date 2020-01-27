Smith Family Singers celebrate 39 years of gospel music and tradition

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Around 1981, Dr. Nathaniel Smith started his own musical group with his children. Now, 39 years later the Smith Family Singers are keeping that dream alive.
For three generations, the Smith family has loaded up their trailer with guitars, keyboards, and drums, to share their love of God and music with South Mississippi.
April Smith-Parkman is the daughter of Dr. Nathaniel Smith. She was part of the original group in 1981 and is thankful that her father encouraged her love of music.
“There was always that struggle of looking for somebody to play bass, you know, a drummer, somebody to play piano,” said Smith-Parkman. “So he decided to teach all of his children how to play and that’s just kind of continued on through the years and we taught our children. So we’re just this big musical family now.”
Over time, many of the older members of the gospel group began to explore other interests, leaving their children and grandchildren to take their places.
April’s seven-year-old son plays drums in the band and her daughter Aavriel Smith is a lead vocalist. Aavriel believes harmonizing with one another creates a special bond in the family.
“It’s definitely kept us together since my grandfather passed away. It’s something we all hold onto. It’s like our last memory of him,” said Aavriel. “The fact that we have to keep his legacy going has really kept us close knit.”
To honor Dr. Nathaniel Smith, the family focuses on the community and helping anyone who is in need because playing in the band is more than just singing.
“It’s about giving and it’s more blessed to give than to receive. So whether it’s giving food, giving our time going to nursing homes, you know sometimes we do sing, but we might just gather up some items and give to the senior citizens or take care of babies,” said Aavriel. “Anybody in need we just try to always help out.”
The Smith family uses their gift of song to lift the spirits of everyone around them and more importantly to give back to those in need.
