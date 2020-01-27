Clouds clear tonight. Patchy fog possible.

The cloud cover was stubborn today, but we’ll gradually clear out late tonight. Patchy fog may develop early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
Some sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds are expected to return by Tuesday evening. This is ahead of our next low pressure system approaching us. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday, mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the 60s.
We’ll be drier on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Another system will bring more showers by Friday. We’ll be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
