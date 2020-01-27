Chili Sunday perfect match for chilly weather at Ocean Springs Assembly

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of Ocean Springs Assembly were thrilled after service Sunday, all to enjoy all the different chili.
Pastor Ransom Gilbert said he began this tradition because of the one week between playoffs and the Super Bowl.
“After football is over and going into the Super Bowl, we always have a great time doing it and it’s one of those wonder festivities you can have in the cold weather months since we only have like three,” Gilbert said.
The families put in a lot of time and effort to make their chili the best. Anthony Hinkel said he slow-cooked his chili for 16 hours.
“I got my two sons and my daughter and we were cutting up onions, cutting up meat, I had them all involved, smocks on, all that. It’s a combination of a bunch of things that I really don’t like to share what my ingredients are for that," Hinkel said.
All of the kids of Ocean Springs Assembly enjoyed trying the different chili and agreeing that Gilbert’s was the best.
