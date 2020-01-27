Bobby Bradley Hosts Annual Baseball Camp

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Although HoopsFest took over Biloxi Saturday, a former Harrison Central standout was making an indelible impression on kids’ lives in Gulfport.
Cleveland Indians first baseman and Gulfport native Bobby Bradley hosted his fifth annual baseball camp at his old Red Rebel stomping grounds with over 100 children in attendance.
The kids learned hitting, pitching, and catching techniques at several stations from Bradley and several other minor league players. The annual camp is free of charge and it’s something Bradley looks forward to every off-season.
“I mean, just coming up in this community, not too many people athletic-wise go pro and then - coming back and just giving back to the community,” Bradley told WLOX. “Things like that, I’ve always wanted to come back and put smiles on kids’ faces. It’s not even about the learning, it’s just about spending time with people in the community and just putting smiles on these kids’ faces and making their day.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.