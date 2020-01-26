Towing vessels collide on Mississippi River; 3 people reported missing

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Two towing vessels collided Sunday morning in the Mississippi River, according to the Coast Guard.
The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 123 in St. Charles Parish.
One person was rescued by a Good Samaritan vessel, however, the Coast Guard says three people are still unaccounted for as of 10 a.m.
One vessel sunk while the other sustained damage.
A response boat is in the water and a helicopter is searching the area.
The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations is is working with the Coast Guard and other officials.
The parish’s marine division is also responding.
No river closures have been reported.
This story will be updated.
