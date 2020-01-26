10th annual celebration of National School Choice Week begins around the coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The kickoff to National School Choice Week (NSCW) began Sunday, celebrating all K-12 education options along the coast.
This year marks the tenth annual celebration of NSCW; however, this year will be the “largest series of education-related events in U.S. history with record-breaking 51,300 events and activities across the nation," according to NSCW team.
Online schools and homeschooling are included in the celebration among traditional public schools and charter schools, shedding light on their accomplishments.
Over 70 celebrations on the coast will take place throughout the week with 640 events taking place across the Magnolia State.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.