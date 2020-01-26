Showers continue through Sunday

It’s been a rainy Sunday morning. More showers are expected through the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible. We won’t be warming up much with highs only in the mid 50s.
Showers will taper off late tonight, and we’ll be left with cloud cover on Monday morning. Lows will be around 50. The clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We’ll stay sunny through Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.
Another system is expected to bring more showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s. Rain chances will be slim on Thursday, but showers are possible again by Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 60s. We’ll be in the upper 50s by Friday.
