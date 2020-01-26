Public meeting to address concerns over land clearing along Turkey Creek

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An informational meeting will be held this week to address residents’ concerns surrounding tree removal in Gulfport.
In October of 2019, more than 80 acres of woods along Turkey Creek in Gulfport were cleared, which came as a shock to residents in the nearby Forest Heights community.
“This should not have been done,” said Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holme-Hines while surveying the property in October. “If you’re going to do something of this scale, take public input.”
The public will have exactly that chance to make their voices heard concerning the land clearing.
A project update meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center located at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, National Fish & Wildlife Foundation in association with Land Trust for Mississippi Coastal Plain, and Environmental Management Services will conduct the meeting.
