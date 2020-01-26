Pearl River Co. Sheriff’s Department searches for missing Lumberton woman

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman out of Lumberton.
Rebecca Reid has been missing since 4 p.m. Friday as she was last seen on Leetown Road in Lumberton.
Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department has a post on their Facebook page to let the public know about Reid being a missing person.
If you have any information on Reid’s whereabouts, please contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (601) 798-5528.
