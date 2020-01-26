Nativity BVM Elementary School hosts annual open house

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year the elementary school at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) holds their open house on campus in Biloxi.
The goal is to allow people to tour the school, meet the principal, talk with school faculty about the curriculum and get an overall feel about what you can expect from a catholic education. This year visitors had the chance to meet Traci Kessler, the school’s new principal.
Kessler took over after the passing of the beloved 27-year principal Sister Mary Jo Mike just one year ago. Kessler, herself a Nativity BVM alum, graduated from Mercy Cross in 1991.
“Being the principal of Nativity BVM Elementary, where my own educated started, is a dream come true," Kessler said. "I am both humbled and honored to be able to carry on the legacy that Sister Mary Jo created and nurtured.”
The open house on Sunday started at 10:30 a.m. and will carry on until 1 p.m.
Leaders here at the school encourage everyone that is interested in catholic education to take part in this open house. And if the price of tuition raises concern, they encourage parents to look at the various options for financial assistance.
