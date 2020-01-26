Nativity BVM Elementary School hosts annual open house

Nativity BVM Elementary School opened its doors on Sunday for their yearly open house.

By Chet Landry | January 26, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 11:20 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year the elementary school at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) holds their open house on campus in Biloxi.

Posted by Nativity BVM School on Thursday, January 16, 2020

The goal is to allow people to tour the school, meet the principal, talk with school faculty about the curriculum and get an overall feel about what you can expect from a catholic education. This year visitors had the chance to meet Traci Kessler, the school’s new principal.

Kessler took over after the passing of the beloved 27-year principal Sister Mary Jo Mike just one year ago. Kessler, herself a Nativity BVM alum, graduated from Mercy Cross in 1991.

“Being the principal of Nativity BVM Elementary, where my own educated started, is a dream come true," Kessler said. "I am both humbled and honored to be able to carry on the legacy that Sister Mary Jo created and nurtured.”

The open house on Sunday started at 10:30 a.m. and will carry on until 1 p.m.

Did you know that the Nativity School Foundation has made over $96,000 in tuition payments to Nativity BVM School...

Posted by Nativity BVM School on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Leaders here at the school encourage everyone that is interested in catholic education to take part in this open house. And if the price of tuition raises concern, they encourage parents to look at the various options for financial assistance.

