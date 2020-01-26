‘Many more to be saved’: New Long Beach nonprofit assists police department’s animal control division

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - They call him Batman. Once you notice his mask-like facial markings, it’s easy to see why.
This Batman, though, doesn’t spend his time fighting Gotham City criminals. He’s too busy capturing toy rodents, and unlike the Dark Knight, this cat inspired a new nonprofit in Long Beach.
It all started when he showed up on Wendy and Harold Wagner’s doorstep on Super Bowl Sunday 2019.
“We were scared that he might have a disease, carry rabies, we didn’t know. So I talked to a few community members, and they introduced me to a man named Officer Hall," Wendy said.
Officer Kerry Hall is a Long Beach animal control officer. He got Batman all his shots and got him fixed. He nipped Batman’s ear to let others know he was taken care of and returned him to the Wagners, his new “furever” home.
“I would have never thought that this cat would have given me as much joy as it has being a stray, and Officer Hall could have very well taken it off and who knows what would have happened to it, and he wouldn’t have been mine," Wendy said.
Because Officer Hall had given so much to them, the Wagners wanted to give back to him and his team. This year, they officially created Batman’s LBMS - Long Beach, Mississippi - Animal Rescue Foundation. The group collects money and donations for the Long Beach Animal Control Department and spreads the word about the work they do. They also provide help to those in need along the Gulf Coast pay for emergency vet care.
In just a few short weeks, the foundation has gained tons of community support. One Long Beach business, Graphic Tee, even made them shirts.
“It makes me feel good when you see what a community can do," Harold said. "Officer Hall is an amazing guy, and any support that we can give him makes us feel good.”
The Wagners hope through this foundation they can make a difference, just as Batman has made a difference for them.
“If we’re fortunate enough to be able to have an animal given to us in that way, or selected, he selected us, we didn’t select him, then there’s many more out there the same way. Many more to be saved. Many more to be saved," Harold said.
The next fundraiser for Batman’s LBMS Animal Rescue Foundation is a blood drive on March 7 at Winn-Dixie in Long Beach.
