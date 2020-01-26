Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has purchased 1,250 acres of land that includes a gravel pit that the tribe plans to use to obtain sand and gravel for road work and other projects. The Gallup Independent reports that gravel pit's operator that leased its site from the previous land owners will now have a lease with the tribe and that use of the material from the newly purchased site near Indians Wells, Arizona, should save money for the tribe. An announcement of the purchase didn't state the pricetag but said it it was under a $5 million limit under which the Division of Natural Resources director can approve land purchases. A tribal official said material from the gravel pit will be used for highways, dirt roads, bridges, airports and other projects.