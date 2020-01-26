Inmate found dead at Parchman, MDOC says

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Another inmate was found dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Sunday morning.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 26-year-old Joshua Norman was found hanging in his one-man cell at Unit 29.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says no foul play is suspected.
The investigation into the death is ongoing, and an official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
Norman, MDOC #171262, was serving five years for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County. He was sentenced April 30, 2019.
