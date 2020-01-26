Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting float fleet ready to roll

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With just a month before Fat Tuesday, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association is getting its float fleet ready to roll.
Both the long-time members and first-time volunteers involved realize that before you have a lot of fun, you have to do a little work.
Doug Blom has been building Gulf Coast Carnival Association party barges for 36 years, but it took a little prodding to get the float rolling.
“They knew I did artwork and so, they said, ‘Well, come on down and do these floats.’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ They finally talked me into it. I got to do it and enjoy it. So, we just kept doing it,” he said. “ If I didn’t do this, I’d sit at home and do nothing you know. It keeps me active, you know, climbing ladders and moving around.”
The task at hand: finishing touches on two new floats that Blom just finished building.
All the work is being done at the Walter Skeet Hunt Float Den that houses the 28 floats for the parade and symbols of parades past.
The association builds an average of two floats a year to replace aging ones. Only the chassis are saved.
James and Hollie Blue are volunteers for the first time.
“We purchased the house of the people who are doing the floats, and they invited us out to help with it,” James said. “So, I’m happy to come help. I’m buying their friendship with volunteerism.”
They recently moved from Washington State, about as far away from Carnival magic as you can get.
“I’m definitely getting an education on it,” James said. “But I grew up in a small town where they always had parades and floats and things like that whenever I was growing up. They threw candy instead of beads, so, I’m graduating.”
Hollie got an early taste, and now she wants more.
“After I first moved here, I got to see the parade for St. Patrick’s Day, and after I came to the Den and got to see all the floats, I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be on the floats.’ So, this is a small step toward that," she said.
The feeling Blom has when the new float rolls? Relief.
“It’s all over. I don’t have to dream about it anymore, wake up in a cold sweat," he said.
Blom said over the years, he’s built about 50 floats for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association.
