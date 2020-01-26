Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting float fleet ready to roll

“They knew I did artwork and so, they said, ‘Well, come on down and do these floats.’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ They finally talked me into it. I got to do it and enjoy it. So, we just kept doing it,” he said. “ If I didn’t do this, I’d sit at home and do nothing you know. It keeps me active, you know, climbing ladders and moving around.”