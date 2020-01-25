Pascagoula-Gautier School District hosts first Super Saturday of 2020

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District held its first Super Saturday of 2020. The much-anticipated event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and brought in 800 children and their families.
According to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, this is a great way for the school staff to bond with students and parents outside of the classroom.
“It provides us an opportunity to connect with our parents because all of my leadership team volunteer plus teachers volunteer, administrators volunteer. We have the Carter High alumni who volunteer, so it’s just a great way to bring our community together and get to know our community better,” Rodolfich said.
The theme of this Super Saturday was Arts Alive. The activities were all art related, but crafts weren’t the only thing offered for students. The Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center had 16 themed rooms, each with a new and engaging activity for students. From virtual reality games, flight simulation, a Mac computer lab, a STEM room and even some activities that required good old fashioned imagination, there was truly something for everyone.
Andres Guzman said his children enjoy trying all of the activities.
“Any time they have it, we’re always here for pretty much the full time. They enjoy every bit of it. They enjoy the houses, the activities and the puzzles and everything. They just love it all, the playground, golf you name it."
The event is free for all. The next ‘Super Saturday’ will be held on Feb. 29, and the theme is PGSD Heart of Mine, Excel by 5 Health Fair
