Meat on the menu at the SCA Shed Showdown 2

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 200 cooking teams, perfect grilling weather, and tons of meat all make a recipe for calories and competition at the Second Annual Steak Cookoff Association’s Shed Showdown.
To welcome the teams from all over the country to The Shed BBQ in Vancleave, there was a little second line music.
"It’s full of energy, and it’s full of passion, and it’s full of people that have this common denominator of the love for food. And here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we all love food,” said Broke Lewis, co-owner of The Shed.
This love of food, specifically meat, is on another level. Case in point, the eight-person “Hotty Totty Steak Crew” out of Booneville, Mississippi.
“We came last year, and we had six, and we've got a couple of more this year. It was great last year and it's even better this year,” said Shane Garvin.
There’s small teams and big teams on the campgrounds, and big names, like Johnny Joseph, the four-time SCA champion.
"This is one of the best competitions right here, and they've taken it to a level that is phenomenal,” Joseph said.
Danielle Bennett, also known as Diva Q, award-winning grill master and self-described “Shedhead,” agreed.
"We love doing lots of things, and we’ve got some bacon-wrapped turkey because you know that some goodness. I love to bake on the grill, so we’ve got some baking going on, we’ve got bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers just because we’re hungry. We’ve got ribs that are succulent,” Bennett said.
Oh yeah, and steaks, lots of steaks.
After the judging some of the winners took part in a steel cage grilling match. There’s prize money on the line and a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Golden Ticket winner and a spot in the SCA world championships.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.