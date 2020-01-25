Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DRUG TRAFFICKER CONVICTED
Longtime fugitive guilty of conspiracy, drug trafficking
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Mississippi man, who had been on the run for more than a decade, for his role in a drug trafficking operation that spanned many states. Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was found guilty Thursday of several conspiracy and drug counts. He faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine when sentenced May 1.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
'Shut it down,' protesters chant about Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Protesters are condemning conditions in Mississippi prisons. Hundreds of people gathered Friday outside the state Capitol in Jackson. Speakers said the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has had problems for years. Protesters chanted: “Shut it down.” At least 10 Mississippi inmates have died in the past month, most of them violently. Sharon Brown with the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition called it “state-sanctioned murder.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves toured part of Parchman this week. He said the state is taking some immediate steps to try to improve safety. The wife of one Parchman inmate said her husband hasn't gotten to bathe for a month.
ASSISTANT TAX COLLECTOR-PLEA
Deputy tax collector blocked from volunteering after plea
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An assistant tax collector in Mississippi won't be allowed to volunteer in the county where she worked after pleading guilty to felony fraud. News outlets report 53-year-old Denise Gill said after court Thursday she planned to continue lending a hand in Harrison County during tax season. The county board of supervisors responded saying that would be against the law. The tax collector says Gill will no longer be able to help out. Gill pleaded guilty to falsifying mileage on travel reimbursement forms. She's expected to be sentenced next month. Her attorney says he thought she could continue volunteer work until her sentencing hearing.
AP-US-PRISON-UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor tours prison rocked by deadly violence
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he has toured a state prison that's been torn by deadly violence. Reeves said Thursday that he wanted to see conditions and understand what led to problems at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The interim commissioner of the prison system went with Reeves to Parchman and to a state-owned prison that's now closed. Reeves says it's possible some inmates could be moved to that prison. It's newer and more solidly built. Reeves says managers have been put on 12-hour shifts at Parchman. Investigators are trying to determine if some guards are involved in gangs.
CELLPHONE-PRISON SENTENCE
New appeal filed in 12-year sentence for cellphone in jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new appeal is challenging a Mississippi man's 12-year prison sentence for having a mobile phone in a jail cell. Papers filed Thursday say Willie Nash's punishment is “grossly disproportionate.” The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the sentence Jan. 9. Nash is African American, and critics have slammed the case as an example of racial injustice. An attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center says in the new appeal that Mississippi is one of only three states where such a harsh sentence would be possible. He says research shows no cases of such a long sentence in the other states, Arkansas and Illinois.
MISSISSIPPI HOUSE
Republicans assigned to most top jobs in Mississippi House
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republicans will continue holding most leadership positions during this four-year term in the Mississippi House. The party has more than 60% of the House seats. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn announced most committee assignments Thursday. Republican Richard Bennett remains as Education chairman. Independent Angela Cockerham of Magnolia is the new chairwoman of the House Judiciary A Committee. Republican Nick Bain of Corinth becomes chairman of Judiciary B. Gunn had previously announced the money committees. Republican John Read remains as chairman of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee. Republican Trey Lamar is the new chairman of Ways and Means _ the committee that handles taxes and borrowing.