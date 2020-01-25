Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-HOTEL-COLLAPSE
New Orleans: Protesters demand action on damaged hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People in New Orleans are demanding something be done about the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel and that the two bodies still inside be recovered. Dozens of protesters marched from the hotel's remains on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday. The hotel was under construction when it partially collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three people. Two bodies are still inside the building's unstable remains. People in the city were outraged earlier this week when a tarp that had been covering the remains of one of the victims shifted, exposing the remains to onlookers. The tarp has since been replaced but it sparked cries for greater accountability.
At 84, Cajun musician Doug Kershaw still going strong
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As 84-year-old Cajun music legend Doug Kershaw looks back, he's still looking ahead too — fiddling, singing, writing and performing as the quintessential “Louisiana Man.” In early February, he'll headline a festival in Spain. He's booked May 2 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Kershaw says he's honored that his music has lasted so long. Kershaw's autobiographical “Louisiana Man” is among nearly 500 songs he's written and recorded. He's filled in lots of details in a recently published 320-page memoir about his hard childhood, his high-flying, hard-drinking and drug-wracked career and his hard-won happiness.
Store owner says she'll stop selling Nazi, racist items
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A store owner in New Orleans' French Quarter has told a newspaper she will stop selling items such as a Nazi flag and Jim Crow-era caricatures of African Americans. The leader of a group that combats antisemitism and racism had called for their removal. Rare Finds owner Sue Saucier first told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate the items represent history, and are not meant to offend. However, she called back minutes later on Thursday and said she'd remove the items on Friday. A call Friday to a number found online for the store got only a prompt for an access number.
NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis. Attorneys for several men suing the church say 276 documents they obtained through discovery show the NFL team aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.” Saints attorneys dispute any suggestion the team helped cover up crimes and say the documents were intended to be private.
Historian, educator, author Willie Burton dies
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former member of a Louisiana school board who also taught at Southern University's campus in Shreveport has died. Willie Burton's family confirmed his death Thursday to news outlets. He was 75. Burton served for two decades as a member of the Caddo Parish School Board. He represented District 3 from January 1991 until his resignation in his sixth term in 2011. About a year later, Burton retired from Southern University-Shreveport, where he spent 44 years helping shape the institution into what it is today.
Police: Man arrested for dragging officer with car
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Advocate reports 24-year-old Jamon Evans was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and possession of schedule II drugs. Baton Rouge police pulled Evans over and learned he had an active arrest warrant in Georgia. An arrest affidavit says Evans resisted, maneuvered back into the driver's seat and drove off, dragging the officer about 20 feet. Evans eventually stopped and officers found two grams of crystal meth inside his car. It's unclear whether Evans has an attorney.
Louisiana woman accused of beating 93-year-old in video
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded against a Louisiana woman accused of beating a 93-year-old grandmother in an alleged assault caught on video. News outlets report 57-year-old Lottie Morgan has been charged with felony aggravated second-degree battery. She's expected in court Friday. Morgan is allegedly seen beating a person with a belt in the short video shared online and with police. A family member says that person is a 93-year-old grandmother. Morgan was the grandmother's caregiver. Morgan was initially arrested and charged earlier this month. Then she posted bond and reportedly returned to the home with the grandmother. It's unclear whether Morgan had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Louisiana authorities: Hunter discovered missing man's bones
WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified skeletal remains found by a hunter in November as those of a man missing since 2012. The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that an analysis of the remains matched the DNA of Richland Parish resident Joshua Berry. A man hunting north of Baskin discovered the bones half a mile from where Berry's truck was found a day after he was reported missing seven years ago. The Monroe News Star reports the 35-year-old's car was found abandoned in the woods 13 miles from his home with the driver’s side doors open, the keys in the ignition and the front seat folded forward.