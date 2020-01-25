Driver survives car submersion accident

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man survived a serious car incident Friday afternoon.
Sherry Loosli, who was fishing with her husband on the pier, told WLOX that they both witnessed the car plunge into Escatawpa River.
According to Loosli, she spoke with the driver after the incident. He told her that he was taking photos of the sunset when his car started to roll off the boat launch by Highway 613 Bridge. He told the couple that he tried to hit the emergency brake, but it did not work.
The condition of the driver and the vehicle have not yet been confirmed by officials.