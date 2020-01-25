Crews respond to diesel spill in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews were working in Old For Bayou in Jackson County Friday trying to clean up a diesel spill.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the spill around 8:30 a.m.
“The diesel was found on the shoreline this morning, it was called in. Right now we’ve got some sorbant boom still out there under a maintenance phase, but we used sorbant pads this morning to pick the diesel up this morning out of the water and out of the marsh,” said Nick Hatten with MDEQ.
Crews did not observe any wildlife in the area affected by the spill.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the spill.
