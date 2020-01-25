Coast teams featured in Hoopsfest 2020

South Mississippi’s top talent will be shooting their shots today at the 26th annual Hoopsfest 2020. (Source: Associated Press)
By WLOX Staff | January 25, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 8:41 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi’s top talent will be shooting their shots today at the 26th annual Hoopsfest 2020.

Twelve coast teams will be highlighted in the annual premiere hardwood classic. Gulfport will take on Pascagoula, Harrison Central will go up against Clinton, and Biloxi will play Oak Grove to finish the night.

Festivities like the three-point contest and Unified game will also be featured.

  • Location: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
  • Date: Saturday, January 25th
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about Hoopsfest 2020 and for ticket purchasing details, visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center website.

