Bobby Bradley To Host 5th Annual Baseball Camp Saturday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While several basketball teams will be at the Coliseum on Saturday, former Harrison Central baseball star turned Major Leaguer Bobby Bradley will be hosting his own event Saturday.
Bradley’s fifth annual baseball camp is set to take place at Harrison Central High from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only 150 children are allowed to participate from ages 8 to 14, and they must bring their own bat, gloves, and helmet. A t-shirt and lunch will be provided.
A 2014 third round pick, Bradley made his MLB debut for the Cleveland Indians last June, batting 1 for 3 with a RBI double on his first pro at-bat.
