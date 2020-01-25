Beautiful Saturday. Showers possible on Sunday.

It’s been chilly this morning, but the afternoon will be gorgeous! We’ll be sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s.
Cloud cover will move in by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Showers are possible in the afternoon, and we will stay cool. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Some showers will last from Sunday night into Monday morning.
We’ll be warmer and drier by Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. A few more showers are possible on Wednesday. We’ll stay in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.