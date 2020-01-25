Axe throwing is now available in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Skal Axe Throwing opened its doors on Friday, which means gulf coast visitors and residents have a new place to practice their aim.
“One of the most significant parts of this whole thing is that we are going to be part of helping revitalize Biloxi," Daniel McNatt with Skal Axe Throwing said. " Bringing it back to better than it’s ever been because unfortunately since Katrina it’s been a little bit stalled out.”
It is 25 dollars per person per hour for axe throwing, and McNatt suggested to make reservations online.
Another thing he noted was alcohol consumption. During the hour of axe throwing, guests are limited to two beers.
“So, in addition to ax throwing, we have a full bar," McNatt said. Our liquor license is pending so as soon as that comes online we will have mixed drinks, house specialties."
A variety of craft beers on tap are available to purchase along with food like pulled pork sandwiches, nachos and garlic cheesy bread. McNatt said Skal works with other local food businesses.
"Supporting some local companies for the bread and some of those ingredients because we’re all about raising this community up together,” McNatt said.
For more information regarding Skal Axe Throwing, visit their website at https://gcaxe.com/.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.