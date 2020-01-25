Authorities searching for Pass Chrisitan robbery suspect

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Pass Christian robbery Saturday.
The Pass Christian Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who authorities say committed a strong-armed robbery at Pass Christian 10 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect made threats to the victim, then took her purse by force and fled the scene on Highway 90 in a light-colored SUV or crossover.
If you can identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers online or call 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.