Alex Nelms Named Team Captain for Southern Miss Baseball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Last season, Alex Nelms was the only South MS standout on the Golden Eagles roster, but now with the addition of sophomore Austen Izzio from Pearl River Central, that's no longer the case.
However, this upcoming season, he will be the only coast product to be a team captain at USM. This afternoon, the back-to-back Conference USA Champion ball club announced this year's team captains via Twitter and Nelms was one of them, with senior Matthew Guidry being the other.
The former Gulfport Admiral started two of his 19 appearances at the bump in 2019, throwing just over 25 innings. Nelms struck out 32, allowing 15 runs, 27 hits, committing 13 errors on a 4.62 ERA.
It will be a rebuilding year for Southern Miss in 2020, given the production they’ve lost, especially on the scoring side of things with the departure of All-American and home run king, Matt Wallner, to the MLB. Scott Berry and company will be working with a new lineup as well as playing on a new synthetic surface at Pete Taylor Park.
