VIDEO: Axe throwing bar opens in downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Throwing back a few beers and throwing axes? Yes, it’s a thing. And now, you can do it on the Gulf Coast!
The nationwide trend now has a home in downtown Biloxi at Skal Axe Throwing. The axe house opens Friday at 11 a.m. after much anticipation and online buzz. So much buzz, in fact, that Skal’s owner Daniel McNatt advises people to book ahead online.
If reactions on social media are anything to go by, the place will be pretty packed out, said McNatt.
The bar - which is located on Howard Avenue across from Merit Health in the old Vieux Marche - offers a different type of fun for groups of all sizes. From corporate
After seeing not one, but two, axe throwing bars on the same block in St. Louis, Mo., owner Daniel McNatt knew he wanted to bring some of that action to South Mississippi.
“I had actually never heard of it but I thought, ‘If there can be two of these in one city block, how have I never heard of this?’" said McNatt. “Axes, bar, what better hangout combination is there?”
So how do you throw an axe? Well, it’s not as easy as it looks.
“Let the axe do the work,” coaches McNatt, advising people to grip the axe with two hands.
And while it can be dangerous, McNatt said safety is the top priority at Skal. “We put safety first, fun second,” he said.
In addition to setting a two-drink limit and only allowing people ages 13+ to participate, McNatt said training knowledgeable employees is key to keeping everyone safe.
“We have people there to supervise. They are dedicated axe coaches who know all the safety guidelines and will walk everyone through each step to ensure everyone stays safe and has fun,” said McNatt.
And while it may be fun, axe throwing is also turning into a pretty competitive sport. Skal said the possibility of being a competitive axe thrower is a real possibility for anyone in South Mississippi.
Skal is a member of the World Axe Throwing League, which aims to bring axe throwing businesses around the world together to create a standard. With hundreds of axe throwing houses around the world, the sport has grown and even has national matches aired on ESPN.
McNatt said that’s something people can start at Skal Axe Throwing if they want to go on and compete.
Every axe throwing experience includes a dedicated Axe Coach, safety briefing, personal axe throwing training, and a series of fun games and competitions. General admission axe throwing experiences are 1 hour, and private events are 2 hours.
To see more on Skal Axe Throwing, including pricing and what is offered, visit their website HERE.
