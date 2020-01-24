UPDATE: Malnourished dogs recovering at Hancock Co. Animal Shelter

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three dogs found malnourished at a property in the Kiln last week are now recovering at the animal shelter.
All three dogs were found on the property Jan. 18, when Clay Ledkins, a concerned resident who lives nearby, began feeding them. He posted videos to his Facebook page showing the dogs’ living conditions and the posts quickly began being shared across social media.
On Friday, Hancock County Animal Shelter Director Shane Wyman told WLOX that all three dogs were scared but were slowly recovering.
One of the dogs, a black and tan hound named Angel, only had three legs when she was found. After being treated by the veterinarian, it was determined that his missing leg was not amputated by a medical professional and was instead done by someone without knowledge of how to remove a limb. That dog is now going into long-term foster care, as well.
The second dog, a Catahoula with piercing blue eyes named Liberty, is seen barking and growling aggressively in the videos posted by Ledkins. Wyman noted that Liberty is only aggressive out of fear at this point.
The third dog, a Catahoula Leopard named Freedom, ran off last week when animal control tried to take the animals into custody. That dog was located and trapped on Friday and is now at the shelter.
Both Liberty and Angel have been placed in long-term foster care to continue healing from their wounds and malnourishment. The third dog was still undergoing intake and vet checks Friday when WLOX talked with the shelter.
The Hancock County Animal Shelter will cover the costs for the dogs’ medical care until they are ready to be adopted. At that time, applications will be taken to help them find forever homes.
If you are interested in donating to the shelter to help, they are always taking gifts of pet food and supplies. For more information on how to donate to the shelter or how to volunteer, visit Hancock County Animal Shelter’s website by clicking HERE.
No criminal charges have been brought against anyone for abuse or neglect of the animals. Last week when WLOX talked to authorities, they said the dogs’ owner was deceased so there was no one to charge with a crime. Authorities haven’t said whether anyone lived on the property or if this is an open investigation.
