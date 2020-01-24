United MSD Foundation kicks off campaign for annual Zebra Run

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The United MSD Foundation is preparing for one of its biggest fundraisers to find a cure for a rare disease.
On Friday, it hosted a community leaders breakfast at Ocean Springs Hospital to kick off its campaign for the 3rd annual Zebra Run and raise awareness about Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency.
The organization was founded by Amber Olsen, the mother of Willow Canaan who was diagnosed with the illness in 2016.
Right now, the foundation is just around $600,000 short of a $3 million goal to fund a clinical trial to cure MSD.
They’re hoping to get as many people involved with this year’s run to help push them toward the finish line.
“We would never achieve our goal of $3 million to fund the research if we couldn’t start with things like these that may be small, but in the end they yield more donations coming in for the cause, so it’s very important," said Heath Thompson, administrator for Ocean Springs Hospital and Zebra Run 2020 chair.
“It’s really important that more people are involved with this because kids that are diagnosed with rare diseases don’t really have a voice for themselves. So it’s very important that we advocate for them and get as many people as we can to advocate for them,” said program and development specialist Kaitlyn Orth.
The Zebra Run is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29 at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs. It features a 5K Race and a 1-mile fun run.
For more information on how to sponsor or to sign up to participate or volunteer with the Zebra Run, visit the United MSD Foundation website.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.