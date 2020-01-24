Sunnier skies later today

Patchy morning fog will be possible across the area. While Friday starts with plenty of clouds, skies will eventually give way to sunnier conditions by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 60s which is very close to normal for this time of year. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure keeps us dry on Saturday. But, Sunday could be wet at times thanks to a quick moving low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Next Monday should be dry thanks to another high pressure system. But, another rain system will try to move into our area during the middle of next week bringing a chance for showers mainly Tuesday into Wednesday.