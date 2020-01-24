South Mississippi man has incredible toy tractor collection

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man who grew up on a farm has been collecting toy tractors and other miniature versions of farm equipment since he was a kid.
His hobby has grown to a point where he has opened a digital museum on Facebook featuring photos of all his stuff.
“We have a lot of toy tractors, toy trucks and toy equipment for farms,” Travis Moore said.
Moore was raised on a farm in North Mississippi. He felt compelled to find miniature versions of tractors and other things from a life he knew so well.
“I grew up driving all sorts of farm equipment. I loved it," he said. “When I was at Mississippi State, I majored in agriculture and economics so I know all about it. This is a hobby I have to bring back memories.”
When his father died he became nostalgic over his youthful days down on the farm.
“I went out to my grandmothers farm and found old toys I played with in the 1960s. A lot of those have disappeared, but I was able to find about 20 of them,” Moore said.
That was just the beginning. “I’ve got over 3,000 toys now,” said Moore.
Travis turned to Facebook where he started the TBM Toy Tractors Digital Museum where he features photographs of his incredible collection.
“I started about ten years ago. I’m able to put all of them on there. There are 3,000 pictures of all the toys,”
This is actually a very popular hobby, particularly in farm country in the Midwest. There are toy tractor shows held around the country.
Moore finds stuff in a variety of places. He has spent a lot of time and money building his collection over the years.
“Some of them are actual antiques that have a high value," he explained. “Most toys run between $10 and $40. There are some you can buy for $100. I’ve never sat down to figure how much I spent. I don’t want to know. I’m scared to find out.”
Travis Moore, keeping his own little piece of agricultural and personal history alive.
