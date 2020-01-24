Reports of loud boom is not an earthquake or explosion, say officials

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has received multiple reports of a loud boom throughout Jackson County that shook people’s windows.
Calls flooded the WLOX newsroom just before 10:30 a.m., with many people reporting that it felt like an earthquake. However, the WLOX First Alert Weather Team confirms that is no evidence of earthquake activity.
Local authorities have also confirmed that there was no explosion or anything of that nature.
Emergency officials say they believe it could be a large military exercise being performed over the Gulf of Mexico.
Military officials do confirm that a Southern Strike exercise is set to begin next week and many of those participants began arriving today. However, officials will not confirm where exactly the exercises will be taken place or when.
If we learn anything else, we will update this story as that information comes in.
