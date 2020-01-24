Ole Miss looks to end streak vs Georgia

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Georgia has relied on freshmen. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's total scoring, including 58 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Georgia's scoring this season, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 35.8 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 31 over his last five games. He's also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.