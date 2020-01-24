Mysterious boom breaks glass, shakes homes in parts of South Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has received multiple reports of a loud boom throughout South Mississippi that shook people’s windows.
Calls flooded the WLOX newsroom just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, with many people reporting that it felt like an earthquake. However, the USGS has not reported any earthquake activity in the area.
A broken window was reported at the old Hancock Bank building in Pascagoula.
Local authorities have also confirmed that there was no explosion or anything of that nature.
Emergency officials say they believe it could be a large military exercise being performed over the Gulf of Mexico.
Military officials do confirm that a Southern Strike exercise is set to begin next week. However, there has been no word given on the location or times of any training exercises happening that would have caused a loud boom on Friday.
Reports have come in from across Jackson County, with people in Mobile saying they heard it, as well.
