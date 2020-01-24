McClanahan, Nicholls St. visit UNO

STEPPING IT UP: The Privateers have scored 74.4 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 32.8 percent of the 137 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 37 over his last five games. He's also made 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.