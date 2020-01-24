Hospital Street construction frustrating business owners

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One construction project in Pascagoula is drawing frustration from local business owners. The work on Hospital Street began back in August of last year, and local businesses aren’t satisfied with the progress they have seen.
“I am very frustrated, and I am not the only one,” said Carlos Stallworth Sr.
Stallworth has owned and operated Kutmasters Barbers and Styles for 23 years. While he has a loyal customer base, these last few months have been tough as road construction has limited his business.
“My barbers and myself, we all are frustrated by this because we are losing business every week. We’re not just losing business every day. We’re losing business every week because they would rather go to another shop that is on a clean road. They love us but to be down something like this just detours customers from coming to your shop," he said.
Poor weather makes the road an even bigger problem.
“It makes it real bad because the potholes get bigger and bigger. If you see the potholes out there today, by the time it rains tonight, potholes will be extremely big tomorrow. Some cars even bottom out on this road when the potholes are big," Stallworth said.
While the road doesn’t look good right now, City Manager Michael Silverman is quick to point out how large of a job this is.
“This is a project designed to address the entire street surface and also the underground utilities," Silverman said. "This is a very important project to ensure that we adequately address the utilities underneath the road along with the sidewalks and lighting.”
When asked about how much work is left on Hospital Street, Silverman said, “I just got off the phone with our engineer actually, and speaking with him we are on schedule and on time.”
The project is slated to be completed in April of 2020, a date that can’t come fast enough for some. The roadwork is estimated at $1.4 million with 80% of those funds coming from the state. The remaining 20% comes from the city of Pascagoula.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.