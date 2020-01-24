HoopsFest 2020 Takes over the coast Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This Saturday HoopsFest 2020 takes over the coast!
The annual premiere hardwood classic, for the 26th time, will feature seven South Mississippi teams, along with the Unified game and three point shootout. The event, in a way, is a high school version of the NBA All-Star weekend, but for some teams they see it as preview to the postseason.
“We take it more as like a playoff game, especially with the quarters being here as an opportunity to get in an unfamiliar environment," St. Stanislaus head coach Aaron Dunklin told WLOX. "Being in the coliseum because it’s a different environment to play in. The gym, the lighting, where the goals are and all those things to something that’s relative to what you will see in a state championship or a South State championship.”
The 26th annual event is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE & LINEUP BELOW:
10 a.m. - St. Stanislaus vs. Long Beach
11:30 a.m. - D’Iberville vs. Bay St. Louis
1:00 p.m. - St. Martin vs. Picayune
2:30 p.m. - Ocean Springs vs. Pass Christian
4 p.m. - Gulfport vs. Pascagoula
5:30 p.m. - Unified Game
6 p.m. - Harrison Central vs. Clinton
7:30 p.m. - 3-point Shootout
8 p.m. - Biloxi vs. Oak Grove
