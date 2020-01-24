Former Harrison County coroner Gary Hargrove laid to rest

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Riemann Family Funeral home in Gulfport was a living story of the life of Gary Hargrove.
“We have a fire department display as you can see behind me. We also have a display of his motorcycle. He loved Harley Davidsons. He was a race fan so we have displays of all of that. He loved Mardi Gras so we have pictures and memorabilia from that part of his life," said Chad Riemann of Riemann Family Funeral Home.
Despite some of the things that kept Hargrove content away from the office, the bonds of brotherhood with his colleagues took center stage Thursday as Hargrove’s fellow servicemen and women remembered the man behind the badge.
“You knew that he always cared about people. He would do things out of his way. When you look around today, you see the people that know what he’s done for the community and the state in the last 28 years," said friend and former colleague Bob Short.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller lamented that Gary Hargrove was the perfect man for the job.
“It was always a hoot to work with Gary. He was just a great guy. You never knew what he was about to say or do, which kept things exciting," Miller said.
Even amongst coroners across the state, the impression left by Hargrove is undeniable.
“I think the one thing that will always be is Gary was for Harrison County. He dearly loved the people of Harrison County. I think that will be Gary’s legacy. He loved Harrison County," said Greg Merchant, Lowndes County coroner.
Hargrove’s legacy and dedication to the community in which he lived was no match for the day’s dreary weather.
“Just look around. It’s a rainy day and they’re still standing in line outside. That’s what he’ll be remembered as, an outstanding person," Bob Short said.
Hargrove was buried at Evergreen Cemetery alongside Hurricane Camille’s unidentified victims Faith, Hope and Charity as well as the unidentified victims of Hurricane Katrina - who Hargrove worked to identify.
