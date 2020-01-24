Dallas Payne Commits To Hinds Community College

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the best receivers in the Magnolia State made his college commitment Wednesday morning. St. Stanislaus senior wide receiver, Dallas Payne, is headed to Hinds Community College.
In 2019, the WLOX Helmet Sticker recipient tallied 85 catches for over 1200 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, helping the Rock-a-chaws clinch their seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Payne finished second in the state in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns. His commitment to the Eagles was even more special, making the announcement on his mom’s birthday.
