Blueprint Gulf Coast Initiative presents recommendations to improve Coast economy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New strategies are being discussed for business leaders to ramp-up the coast economy.
The Gulf Coast Business Council’s Master Leadership Program Class of 2019 presented its findings of the Blueprint Gulf Coast Initiative on Thursday. Members spent a year taking an in-depth look at the coast’s evolving economy.
This year, they visited Nashville to study that city’s economic development.
They worked to develop solutions to improve the Coast’s workforce, infrastructure, education and quality of life.
The group said attracting talented people to live and work on the Mississippi coast is key to growing our economy.
“We educate our people, we have great education systems, especially in Coastal Mississippi, but so many college students just leave because we don’t have the higher-wage jobs, we don’t have a walkable community in downtown districts,” said Cori Gavin, environmental department manager for Neel-Schaffer.
“People are the backbone of your community, and if you don’t have individuals working, living and playing in your community, then really what is your community? You have to have people to continue to grow and to invest and to take their ideas and their creativity and their work and invest it into the community to make it a better place to be,” said Jennifer Baxter with the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.
This is the third year for the Blueprint Gulf Coast initiative.
