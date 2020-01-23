Zion scores 22 in NBA debut; Spurs beat Pelicans 121-117

But when Williamson found himself open for a straight-on 3 with about nine minutes to go, he let it fly and it went down. He followed that with a torrid three-minute stretch in which he laid in an alley-oop lob, put back a missed shot with a reverse layup and hit three more 3s. He finished the surge with a free throw as the jubilant crowd chanted, “M-V-P!” He was subbed out shortly after.