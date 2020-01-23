William Carey hosts healthcare symposium for high school students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast high school students interested in the healthcare field got a chance to learn more about possible future careers.
William Carey University hosted a Careers in Healthcare symposium at its Tradition campus on Thursday. More than 70 students from Pass Christian, St. Martin, and Bay high schools took part.
The symposium featured presentations showcasing the different majors offered at William Carey, including nursing, psychology, pharmacy, music therapy and others.
Students were able to ask about scholarships and grants and about what it takes to pursue a degree in these fields.
“This my first time actually learning about a college, touring a college. It’s great," said Jayla Deas, a student at Pass Christian High School.
“The more people we talk to, the more we can learn about the field and not just hear it from our teacher every day, so I feel like we can learn more from different people,” said Bay High student Denim Lombard.
“It’s good to have people that we can reach out to and learn other information about, especially when they’re in the field, and they can give us like specific information, and answer specific questions we have about the different programs William Carey has to offer,” said Bay High student Sophia Herbert.
Students also took a tour of the campus. Willam Carey has hosted this symposium since 2012.
