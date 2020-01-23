Showers likely for Thursday

You’ll likely need the rain gear, but maybe not all day. A wet Thursday is on tap for South Mississippi, showers likely affecting your plans at some point today. The latest timing information shows our highest rain chances from around 12pm to 5pm. Most rainfall totals are generally expected to be around a half-inch with isolated higher amounts possible. While there will also be a chance for thunderstorms, severe damaging weather is not expected. Today’s temperatures should top out around 60 in most places. Then, tonight, rain should end from west to east as a front passes through the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s. We’ll see drier weather Friday and Saturday. But, Sunday could be wet at times thanks to a quick moving low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico.