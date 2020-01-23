Prayer for the Prisons rally happening Thursday at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A rally for the prison is happening today at 3:00 p.m. at the State Capitol.
According to the flyer, this will be “a community wide gathering of discussion, prayer, and call for action for the prison crisis in Mississippi.”
The flyer says that this rally is fighting for the following:
- Safety of prisoners and staff
- Inhumane prison conditions
- Efficient training , pay increases and accountability for prisons staff
- Reform extreme sentencing laws in 2020
- End JLWOP
- Retroact 585
- End mass incarceration
To attend, go to 400 High Street, the State Capitol Building, at the south steps.
Those attending are asked to wear black and white.
If you need more information, contact Cathy McOmber at 601-202-2341 or bethechange909@yahoo.com
