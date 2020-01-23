Oregon tab Moorhead as Offensive Coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. (WLOX) - Coming off a 12-win season, capped off by a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal officially named Joe Moorhead as the Ducks offensive coordinator Tuesday.
Moorhead was fired two weeks ago at Mississippi State after two seasons as head coach, going 14-12 (7-9 in SEC play) with two Egg Bowl victories and was the second coach in MSU history to lead the Bulldogs to bowl games in his first two seasons.
The 46-year-old made a name for himself as one of the top offensive minds in college football after seeing success as Penn State’s offensive coordinator for two years. Between 2016 & ’17, Moorhead help the Nittany Lions average nearly 40 points per game, which resulted in a Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl appearance, and Fiesta Bowl Championship for PSU and was named the national offensive coordinator of the year twice. Three of Mississippi State’s eight games in school history with 600 or more yards of offense came under Moorhead.
Moorhead will replace Marcus Arroyo who left the position to become head coach at UNLV.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.