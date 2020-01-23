Oregon tab Moorhead as Offensive Coordinator

The 46-year-old made a name for himself as one of the top offensive minds in college football after seeing success as Penn State’s offensive coordinator for two years. Between 2016 & ’17, Moorhead help the Nittany Lions average nearly 40 points per game, which resulted in a Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl appearance, and Fiesta Bowl Championship for PSU and was named the national offensive coordinator of the year twice. Three of Mississippi State’s eight games in school history with 600 or more yards of offense came under Moorhead.