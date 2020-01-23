MISSING: Biloxi Police trying to locate woman last seen in December

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a woman who was last seen by her family in December.
Loved ones of Brittany Pruitt, 26, say they last saw her on Dec. 21, 2019, around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Stennis Avenue. A family member told police Pruitt was walking away from their home and was wearing either a pink or white sweater with blue jeans.
The family member said Pruitt did not leave with her keys or cell phone.
Authorities stress that no foul play is suspected at this time and that Pruitt is considered as a welfare concern who has been reported missing.
Anyone with information about Pruitt’s whereabouts or anyone who has seen Pruitt is asked to contact Biloxi Police by calling 228-392-0641.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.